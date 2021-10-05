New Japan finance chief vows to set course for fiscal consolidation

Newsfrom Japan

New Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday the government should draw up a road map for achieving fiscal soundness as spending to fight the coronavirus pandemic has caused the nation's finances to deteriorate. "To secure market confidence as well as sustainability of social security and a sufficient capability to deal with crises, I believe we need to solidify the path toward fiscal consolidation," Suzuki told a press conference after assuming the post the previous day in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet. With the nation's financial condition becoming "even more severe" d...