Over 400 million cyberattacks were attempted during Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics saw around 450 million cyberattacks when they were held this summer, but disruptions to the games were avoided as the attempts were blocked each time, organizers said Tuesday. Despite concerns the global sporting event would be an easy target for hackers, the scale of the attacks during the Tokyo Games was less than that of the 2012 London Games and the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Trend Micro Inc., a major internet security firm, said the low number of cyberattacks was likely due to the Tokyo Olympics being held without spectators amid the coronavirus p...