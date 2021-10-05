Baseball: Swallows chase Takahashi early in 3-2 win over Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Naomichi Nishiura and Domingo Santana delivered back-to-back solo home runs Tuesday for the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows, chasing Yomiuri Giants starter Yuki Takahashi early in a 3-2 win. Yakult starter Yasuhiro Ogawa (9-5) allowed two runs on six hits over six innings, striking out five and walking none as he outperformed CL wins leader Takahashi (11-7) at Jingu Stadium. The Swallows sent Takahashi to the showers with none out in the bottom of the fourth after Nishiura blasted his fourth home run deep to left and Santana launched No. 14 over right for a 3-0 lead. "As I was leading o...