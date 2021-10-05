U.S. trade deficit in August rises to record-high $73.25 bil.

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services widened 4.2 percent in August from the previous month to $73.25 billion, the highest on record since comparable data became available in 1992, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. U.S. exports edged up 0.5 percent to $213.74 billion, the highest since May 2019, while imports rose 1.4 percent to a record-high $286.99 billion. By country, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 0.3 percent in August to $6.27 billion. The deficit with China, meanwhile, widened 10.8 percent to $31.74 billion, while that with Mexico fell 4.1 percent to $7.91 b...