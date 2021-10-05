IMF says global growth in 2021 to moderate, warns of pronounced risks

Newsfrom Japan

Global growth is expected to moderate slightly this year from the earlier projected 6.0 percent with its recovery hobbled by unequal vaccine distribution and inflation concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday. "The risks and obstacles to a balanced global recovery have become even more pronounced," she said in a speech delivered ahead of the annual fall meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, as well as the release of the World Economic Outlook report next week. While economic output in advanced economies is projected to return...