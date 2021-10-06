CORRECTED: UPDATE1: M6.0 quake hits northeastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Newsfrom Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck northeastern Japan early Wednesday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said. The quake occurred at 2:46 a.m., logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture, with the focus in the Pacific Ocean off Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 50 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. At the intensity level of upper 5, many people find it hard to move and walking is difficult without holding onto something stable. The temblor also registered lower 5 in Iwate Prefecture...