Tokyo stocks open higher after 7-day slump

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and investors scooping up battered shares after the market's seven-day fall. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 265.34 points, or 0.95 percent, from Tuesday to 28,087.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 24.24 points, or 1.24 percent, at 1,971.99. Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 111.49-53 yen compared with 111.42-52 yen in New York and 111.09-10 yen in T...