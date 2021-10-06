Baseball: Meet the team helping Ohtani carve his historic 2-way path

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani has rightfully earned accolades for his incredible 2021 season, but the Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation owes some of his success to a handful of helpers working tirelessly behind the scenes. Throughout the season, expected to culminate with Ohtani winning American League MVP, these dedicated support staffers have strived to help the 27-year-old Japanese who is shaking up baseball become the best version of himself. Chief among them may be interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, who has had moments under the spotlight since being hired by the Angels following their December 2017 signing ...