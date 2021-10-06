Tokyo stocks fall in morning on higher oil prices, U.S. inflation woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning as sentiment was hurt by uncertainty over the outlook for a global economic recovery because of higher oil prices and prospects of increasing inflation in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 278.06 points, or 1.00 percent, from Tuesday to 27,544.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.45 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,942.30. Decliners were led by air transportation, marine transportation, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.