Japanese businesses to offer benefits using vaccination app

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese companies will collaborate to offer special benefits to customers who utilize a new smartphone app showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination when using restaurants and hotels, the app providers said Wednesday. Some 10 companies have joined the initiative, which aims to attract customers by promoting their measures to prevent coronavirus infections while encouraging people to get vaccinated. The smartphone app will display proof of vaccination with the user's face on the screen once they register the necessary information after being fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to app prov...