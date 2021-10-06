Nikkei extends losing streak to 8 days, 1st time since 2009

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended lower Wednesday, extending its losing streak to eight days, the first time since July 2009, as sentiment was hurt on deepening uncertainty over the global economic recovery amid higher oil prices and the prospects of rising inflation in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 293.25 points, or 1.05 percent, from Tuesday at 27,528.87, its lowest closing level since Aug. 23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.84 points, or 0.30 percent, lower at 1,941.91. Decliners were led by air transp...