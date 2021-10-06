Soccer: Nagatomo wants to show strength of J-League against Saudis

Newsfrom Japan

Preparing for his first national team appearance since returning to the J-League, veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo wants to demonstrate the strength of Japan's domestic competition when the Samurai Blue face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying on Thursday. After 11 years in Europe with Inter Milan, Galatasaray and Marseille, the 35-year-old left-back rejoined his first professional club FC Tokyo in the J-League first division last month. "Now that I'm on the national team as a J-League player, I want to show the high standard of the league," Nagatomo said following a training run for the Group ...