Japan's largest labor body Rengo gets 1st female chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tomoko Yoshino became the first-ever female chief of Japan's largest labor organization Rengo on Wednesday after her promotion from vice president was approved at a regular convention. Yoshino, 55, from a labor union mainly representing small and mid-sized manufacturers in Japan, will serve a two-year term, succeeding Rikio Kozu, who led the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, as Rengo is formally known, for six years. It is the first time since the establishment in 1989 that a woman has taken the helm of the organization that has around 7 million members. After graduating from high school, Yo...