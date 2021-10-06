Baseball: Uwasawa, Nishikawa on song as Fighters stun Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Naoyuki Uwasawa threw seven innings of one-run ball and Haruki Nishikawa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes 3-2 on Wednesday, snapping their win streak at eight. Uwasawa (11-7) struck out five and allowed three hits, giving up his only run on a Kotaro Kurebayashi double in the bottom of the first at Kyocera Dome Osaka. "I really wanted this win today. The team pulled together as one and got it done. I'm really happy," Uwasawa said. Nishikawa's RBIs included a third-inning double that knotted the game at 1-1 and a sacrifice fly t...