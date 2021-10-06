Soccer: Nagoya overpower FC Tokyo 3-1 in Levain Cup semifinal 1st leg

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus took a big step toward the Levain Cup final on Wednesday, beating FC Tokyo 3-1 in the first leg of their semifinal after Yoichiro Kakitani, Yasuki Kimoto and Mateus found the net. Urawa Reds and Cerezo Osaka, meanwhile, finished their first-leg clash deadlocked 1-1 at Saitama Stadium after Hiroto Yamada equalized for the visitors midway through the second half, canceling out Kasper Junker's early opening goal. Grampus took the lead in the 17th minute at Toyota Stadium when Kakitani finished an attacking movement by side-footing home from the middle of the area. Kimoto doubled th...