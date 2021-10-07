Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, bargain hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling receded, while investors sought battered shares following an eight-day losing streak in the market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 206.97 points, or 0.75 percent, from Wednesday to 27,735.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.87 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,946.78. Gainers were led by information and communication, electric appliance, and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar...