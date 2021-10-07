Tokyo stocks rebound in morning as U.S. debt ceiling woes ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Thursday morning after an eight-day losing streak as investors scooped up battered shares, while receding concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling helped lift investor sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 461.45 points, or 1.68 percent, from Wednesday to 27,990.32. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.88 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,956.79. Gainers were led by marine transportation, information and communication, and machinery issues.