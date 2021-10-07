Nikkei snaps 8-day losing streak on easing U.S. debt ceiling fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Thursday, with the Nikkei snapping an eight-day losing streak as sentiment improved on receding concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling, although ongoing uncertainty over a global economic recovery continued to weigh on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 149.34 points, or 0.54 percent, from Wednesday at 27,678.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.29 points, or 0.12 percent, lower at 1,939.62, extending losses for nine straight sessions. Gainers were led by marine transportation, and warehousing ...