Sumitomo Forestry to join housing project in Indonesia's Makassar

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese housing and real estate developer Sumitomo Forestry Co. will engage in a large-scale housing project in Makassar, Indonesia, in a tie-up with a pair of local industrial peers. Sumitomo Forestry said it has teamed up with PT. Summarecon Agung Tbk and PT. Mutiara Properti Cemerlang for the $84 million project, in which 500 two-story units are scheduled to go on sale in the first quarter of 2023 for delivery through 2029. The houses will be built on a land plot of about 140,000 square meters and have eco-friendly features such as building materials with limited energy loss as well as eff...