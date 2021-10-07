BOJ cuts views on 5 of 9 regional economies on COVID, parts shortages

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Thursday downgraded its economic assessments on five of the country's nine regions amid the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as supply shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hit manufacturers. In its quarterly Sakura report, the central bank maintained its views on the remaining four regions, including the Tokyo area. The Japanese economy remains in a "severe" situation despite its recovery as a trend, it said. Some regions reported "a pause in signs of a pick-up due to the effects of the spread of the novel coronavirus during this s...