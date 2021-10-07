Japan's key economic index logs sharpest fall in 15 months

Newsfrom Japan

A key index reflecting the state of the Japanese economy marked its sharpest fall in 15 months in August, due to sluggish car output hit by a global semiconductor shortage, government data showed Thursday. The Cabinet Office's coincident index of business conditions for the reporting month fell 2.9 points from July to 91.5 against the 2015 base of 100. It is the biggest decline since the 7.1 point drop logged in May last year, when Japan was under its first COVID-19 state of emergency. Although the index fell for the second consecutive month, following a 0.2 point decrease in July, the office ...