Ex-Australian PM Abbott calls for support for Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott called for support for Taiwan on Thursday as he met President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, alerting the international community to challenges to the self-ruled, democratic island posed by China. Abbott, who visited Taiwan after scores of Chinese warplanes entered its air defense identification zone in recent days, said Taiwan is challenged on an almost daily basis by "its giant neighbor," referring to China. "It's more important than ever under such circumstances that your fellow democracies stand shoulder to shoulder with you," Abbott told Tsai, praisin...