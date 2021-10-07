Japan univ. exec arrested over diversion of funds to dummy firm

Newsfrom Japan

An executive board member of one of Japan's largest universities was arrested Thursday for allegedly diverting 220 million yen ($1.97 million) from the educational institution to a dummy medical consultancy in connection with a project to rebuild a hospital affiliated with the university. Prosecutors arrested Tadao Inoguchi, the board member of Nihon University in Tokyo, for alleged breach of trust over his role in ensuring an architecture firm based in the capital secured the rebuilding contract. He is also suspected of directing the firm to send the 220 million yen to the dummy consultancy. ...