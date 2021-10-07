Baseball: Shiomi speeds Swallows past Giants to series sweep

Newsfrom Japan

Yasutaka Shiomi broke up a no-hit bid in the ninth inning and then manufactured the game's only run as the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows beat the Yomiuri Giants 1-0 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep. The win at Jingu Stadium moved the Swallows, who have won six straight, two games ahead of the second-place Hanshin Tigers and 8-1/2 ahead of the two-time defending champion Giants. Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano allowed just three runners over six innings on an error, a walk and a hit batsman before leaving with a cramp in his pitching hand. Two relievers carried the Giants' bid for...