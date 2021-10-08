Main events scheduled for Oct. 11-17

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 11-17: Oct. 11 (Mon) -- Question-and-answer session attended by leaders of political parties to be held through Tuesday at lower house plenary session -- Tokyo District Court to hold first hearing for two officials charged with swindling gov't of some 5.49 million yen in office rental subsidies to help coronavirus pandemic-hit businesses. -- Toyosu's fish market to mark 3rd anniversary of opening. Oct. 12 (Tues) -- 2nd anniversary of Typhoon Hagibis that brought heavy rain in eastern Japan and other areas, leaving many dead. Oct. 13 (Wed) -- Cabinet Offi...