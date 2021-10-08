Tokyo stocks open sharply higher after U.S. debt ceiling agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling receded after a short-term deal to increase the limit was agreed in the Senate. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 428.82 points, or 1.55 percent, from Thursday to 28,107.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 31.82 points, or 1.64 percent, at 1,971.44. Every industry category gained ground, led by warehousing and harbor transportation service, nonferrous metal, and marine transpor...