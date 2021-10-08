URGENT: Nikkei index jumps over 2% in mid-morning on U.S. debt ceiling deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended gains in mid-morning trading Friday, with the Nikkei index rising over 2 percent, a day after the U.S. Senate agreed a short-term deal to extend the debt ceiling, mitigating concerns over a potential national default. At 10 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 581.52 points, or 2.10 percent, from Thursday to 28,259.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 34.73 points, or 1.79 percent, at 1,974.35. Every industry category gained ground, except for marine transportation issues. Major gainers include mining, and war...