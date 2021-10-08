Soccer: Japan World Cup qualifying pain continues with loss to Saudis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia an Asian qualifier for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup on Thursday, their second defeat in three games denting their direct qualification hopes. It was the Saudis' third consecutive win in the third round of Asian qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, while Japan added a second Group B loss to go along with a 1-0 defeat to Oman earlier in the competition. A goal from substitute Firas Al Birakan in the 71st minute gave the hosts the victory at King Abdulla Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, leaving Japan with three points from three games while Saudi Arabia joined Austral...