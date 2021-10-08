Nikkei rises over 2% in morning as U.S. debt ceiling concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Friday morning, with the Nikkei index soaring over 2 percent, after the U.S. Senate agreed on a short-term deal to increase the debt ceiling, easing concerns over a potential default. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 597.31 points, or 2.16 percent, from Thursday to 28,275.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 34.89 points, or 1.80 percent, at 1,974.51. Every industry category except for marine transportation issues gained ground. Major gainers include mining, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues...