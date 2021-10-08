Strong quake injures over 30, disrupts morning commute

Newsfrom Japan

A powerful earthquake that struck the Tokyo area Thursday night, the strongest the Japanese capital has experienced in a decade, left 32 people injured, many late-night train passengers stranded and caused commuter disruption the following morning, authorities said. East Japan Railway Co., also known as JR East, resumed train services Friday morning but many passengers were forced to wait at stations due to delays. At JR Kawaguchi Station in Saitama Prefecture, the railroad operator imposed entrance restrictions to avoid congestion. The operation of the Nippori Toneri Liner, a driverless guide...