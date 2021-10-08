Baseball: Ohtani named Baseball Digest's MLB Player of the Year

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named the MLB Player of the Year by influential publication Baseball Digest and eBay on Thursday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who is a favorite for the American League MVP, received 16 first-place votes from a 19-member panel of baseball writers and announcers that includes former players, managers and executives. Ohtani was chosen as the Baseball Digest Rookie of the Year in 2018. Baseball Digest is America's longest-running baseball publication. Ohtani is the first player to dominate on the mound and at the plate since the legendary Babe R...