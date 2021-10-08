1st 7-Eleven store in India set to open in Mumbai

Newsfrom Japan

The first 7-Eleven convenience store in India will open in Mumbai on Saturday as part of an agreement involving a U.S. subsidiary of Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and a local retailer. Seven-Eleven Japan said Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. and 7-India Convenience Retail Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., gave the go-ahead to the launch, with the master franchise contract signed Wednesday. These Indian companies operate under the wing of conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. The Mumbai store, located in the Andheri East district, is the first under 7-India's plans to rapidly ...