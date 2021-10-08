Japan secures 120 mil. extra Pfizer vaccine doses for next year

The health ministry said Friday that it has signed a contract with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to receive an additional 120 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine starting in January. Shigeyuki Goto, the new minister of health, labor and welfare, said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting that "we will work toward the smooth provision of vaccines." The contract was signed on Thursday. The government has already signed contracts to import an additional 50 million doses of U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine next year and 150 million vaccine doses of U.S...
Kyodo News

