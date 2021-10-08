Kishida vows economic growth, redistribution in 1st policy speech

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday vowed to implement a "new capitalism" to put the world's third-largest economy on a growth track and redistribute the fruits of that success to build up a stronger middle class in his first policy speech since taking office. Addressing the lower house of parliament, he also promised to bolster the government's response to COVID-19 while laying out plans for a sweeping review of security strategy to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of an increasingly assertive China. "Only when we properly distribute the fruits of growth will we...