Tokyo stocks end higher on short-term U.S. debt ceiling agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, with the Nikkei index briefly rising over 2 percent, as fears over a U.S. government default receded after the Senate agreed on a short-term deal to increase its debt limit. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 370.73 points, or 1.34 percent, from Thursday at 28,048.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.23 points, or 1.15 percent, higher at 1,961.85. Gainers were led by mining, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and electric appliance issues.