Twin giant pandas born in Tokyo zoo named Xiao Xiao, Lei Lei

Newsfrom Japan

The twin giant pandas born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens in June have been named Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday. Their names, when combined, have the meaning of "leading to the future from a bright dawn," Koike told a press conference. The zoo plans to allow the public to see the pandas from next January. The birth June 23 of the male panda Xiao Xiao and female panda Lei Lei marked the first time for Japan's oldest zoo to witness the birth of twin pandas. The two cubs were born to mother Shin Shin and her mate, Ri Ri, who are also parents to 4-year-old female p...