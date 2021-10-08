Japan eyes financial aid for Taiwan's TSMC to build chip-making plant

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is considering allocating several hundred billion yen, or several billion U.S. dollars, to help Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. build a chip-making plant in Japan, sources with knowledge of the plan said Friday. The envisaged support will be included in a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March that the just-launched government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to compile by the end of the year, underscoring his sharpened focus on the economic dimensions of national security. The government has been calling for building a manufacturing b...