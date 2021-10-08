U.S. economy adds 194,000 jobs in Sept., far below market expectation

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy added a fewer-than-expected 194,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage point to 4.8 percent, Labor Department data showed Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls sharply missed the market consensus of an increase of 500,000. The data came as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled late last month that a decision is nearing on beginning a scaling back of its massive bond-buying program on the back of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department revised upward the nonfarm payroll growth reported for August from 235,000 to 366,000. The ...