Baseball: Okugawa earns win as Swallows take opener of big series

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Yasunobu Okugawa allowed a run over 6-2/3 innings to earn the win as the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows opened a three-game series with the second-place Hanshin Tigers with a 4-1 win on Friday. Yakult's seventh straight win after a three-game sweep of the third-place Yomiuri Giants moved them three games ahead of Hanshin. The Swallows are chasing their first pennant since 2015, while the Tigers' last title came in 2005. At Jingu Stadium, Okugawa (9-3) lacked his usual ability to make batters swing and miss, but he still threw strikes. The right-hander allowed four hits and a wal...