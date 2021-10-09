U.S., China trade chiefs hold talks over "phase one" deal

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai held talks with her Chinese counterpart Liu He on Friday over a bilateral trade deal signed last year, with Tai expressing concerns over the Asian country's unfair trade practices. The virtual meeting took place as the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden seeks to realign its trade engagement with China after four years under his predecessor Donald Trump led to a tit-for-tat tariff war and the "phase one" trade deal that failed to fully tackle what the U.S. views as harmful industrial policies. During their "candid" exchange, Tai and Chinese Vice P...