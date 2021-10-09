Soccer: Saudi Arabia apologizes to Yoshida, Japan for fan conduct

Newsfrom Japan

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation apologized for the behavior of fans confronted by Japan captain Maya Yoshida for making "discriminatory gestures" following Thursday's World Cup qualifier between the countries, Japan Football Association official Kiyotaka Suhara said Saturday. Yoshida was taunted by Saudi Arabian fans standing behind a pitch-side barrier as he gave an interview following Japan's 1-0 loss at King Abdulla Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, prompting him to approach the section and point to members of the crowd. The 33-year-old Sampdoria defender did not elaborate on the gesture...