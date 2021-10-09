Singapore expands quarantine-free vaccinated travel lane scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore said Saturday that it will expand its vaccinated travel lanes scheme that allows visitors to enter the city-state without the need for quarantine to another nine countries. The government said the scheme, which was introduced last month for Brunei and Germany, will be expanded to Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and the United States next month. Transport Minister S. Iswaran told an online press conference that travelers from those countries are required "to present verifiable and authenticated digital proof of vaccination as a precondition...