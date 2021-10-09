Baseball: Takahashi, Sakakura kindle Carp's playoff hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Koya Takahashi threw five scoreless innings and Shogo Sakakura drove in three runs as the Central League's fourth-place team, the Hiroshima Carp, beat the third-place Yomiuri Giants 7-1 on Saturday. The Carp, whose playoff hopes appeared dead a week ago, won their fourth straight to move within seven games of the two-time defending league champion Giants, who occupy the CL's final playoff spot but dropped their fifth straight. Takahashi (5-7) pitched out of a first-inning jam at Mazda Stadium and scattered four hits and three walks to hold onto an early lead. Giants starting pitcher Shosei Tog...