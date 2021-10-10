Tennis: Nishikori loses to Britain's Evans at BNP Paribas Open

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori bowed out in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Britain's Daniel Evans. The Japanese world No. 53 had won their past three meetings and looked ready to extend the streak in Indian Wells after claiming the first set on his strong return game. But the 22nd-ranked Evans evened things up thanks to an excellent first-serve performance in the second set. The Briton came from behind in the deciding set, saving four break points and breaking Nishikori's serve at his only opportunity, wrapping up the contest in 2 hours, 48 minutes. "I was able to...