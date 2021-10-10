FEATURE: Don't stand and deliver: More Japanese men opting to pee sitting

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese men are increasingly deciding that sitting on the toilet while urinating is the way to go instead of standing where their aim is less accurate or they inadvertently cause a mess due to unintended "splashbacks." A June poll found that just over 60 percent of men prefer to sit, with nearly half having made the switch from standing but over a quarter of men in their 20s saying they had from their earliest recollection always been "native toilet sitters." The online survey by Japanese toiletries manufacturer Lion Corp. collected answers from 1,500 men aged 20 to 60 and found that a total ...