Main events scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Oct. 11: -- Question-and-answer session attended by leaders of political parties to be held through Tuesday at lower house plenary session -- Tokyo District Court to hold first hearing for two officials charged with swindling gov't of some 5.49 million yen in office rental subsidies to help coronavirus pandemic-hit businesses. -- Toyosu's fish market to mark 3rd anniversary of opening.