Baseball: Hawks manager Kudo plans to step down, source says

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Hawks manager Kimiyasu Kudo, who guided the Pacific League club to five Japan Series titles in six years, plans to resign at the end of this season, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday. The 58-year-old Kudo is on a two-year contract that expires at the end of the season, his seventh as skipper of the Fukuoka-based Hawks. SoftBank, currently fourth in the PL, reportedly offered to renew Kudo's contract, but the manager declined in order to take responsibility for the club underperforming this year. Among the candidates to replace Kudo is head coach Hiroki Kokubo, a former sta...