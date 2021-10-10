Soccer: Cerezo, Grampus advance to Levain Cup final

Newsfrom Japan

Mutsuki Kato fired Cerezo Osaka into the Levain Cup final on Sunday, netting the only goal in a 1-0 win over Urawa Reds in the second leg of their semifinal. The victory on home soil gave Cerezo a 2-1 aggregate win after the two sides drew Wednesday's first-leg clash at Saitama Stadium 1-1. Akio Kogiku's men will play the Oct. 30 cup final against Nagoya Grampus, who earned a 4-3 aggregate win over FC Tokyo despite losing their dramatic second-leg clash 2-1. Following a first half of few clear chances, Urawa's Danish forward Kasper Junker struck the side netting shortly after the interval at O...