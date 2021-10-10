Baseball: Senga, Despaigne, Sunagawa keep Hawks' playoff hopes burning

Newsfrom Japan

Eight big innings from ace pitcher Kodai Senga, along with home runs from Alfredo Despaigne and Richard Sunagawa, saw the SoftBank Hawks snap their eight-game losing streak Sunday in a 3-1 come-from-behind win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes. On the same day reports surfaced that Hawks skipper Kimiyasu Kudo intends to resign at season's end to take responsibility for the club's poor performance, the fourth-place Hawks came from a run down in the first at PayPay Dome. The win moved them to within 5-1/2 games of third place and the PL's final playoff spot. The Hawks have won five ...