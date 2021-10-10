Japan PM Kishida says no plan to change financial income tax for now

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday he does not plan to change the country's financial income tax for the time being, after his earlier suggestion of a review apparently cooled investor sentiment and sent Tokyo stocks lower ahead of a House of Representatives election. The envisaged review of the tax on capital gains and dividends is a major pillar of the new prime minister's policy to redistribute wealth and fix income disparities. Critics say the current flat tax rate of 20 percent is beneficial to wealthy people. The change in rhetoric came before he is set to dissolve the low...